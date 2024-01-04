Former Deputy Mayor For Kwekwe Helena Mkosana Has Died
Former Deputy Mayor for Kwekwe, Helena Mkosana, has died. The announcement was made by Mbizo Member of Parliament, Corban Madzivanyika, who expressed the loss felt by the Mbizo constituency, Kwekwe district, and Zimbabwe as a whole. Madzivanyika did not provide details surrounding her death. He said:
A dark cloud is upon Mbizo constituency,Kwekwe district & Zimbabwe at large as we have just lost a decorated cadre of the Struggle.A former D. Mayor & has proven record in health service provision at Kwekwe Gen Hospital. She was currently, a PR Cllr.
Mkosana was highly regarded for her dedicated service in the health sector, particularly at Kwekwe General Hospital. Before her role as a councillor, she had worked as a nurse at the Kwekwe City Council for 20 years.
During her tenure, Mkosana served as the councillor for Ward 4 in Mbizo and held the position of deputy mayor. However, after her term as deputy mayor and councillor came to an end, she returned to her previous profession as a state registered nurse, continuing to contribute to the well-being of others.
At the time of her death, Mkosana held the position of a Proportional Representation (PR) councillor. PR councillors in Zimbabwe are appointed by political parties based on the party’s proportional representation in the general elections.
