5 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jan 2024 11:47:41 GMT

Former Deputy Mayor for Kwekwe, Helena Mkosana, has died. The announcement was made by Mbizo Member of Parliament, Corban Madzivanyika, who expressed the loss felt by the Mbizo constituency, Kwekwe district, and Zimbabwe as a whole. Madzivanyika did not provide details surrounding her death. He said:

A dark cloud is upon Mbizo constituency,Kwekwe district & Zimbabwe at large as we have just lost a decorated cadre of the Struggle.A former D. Mayor & has proven record in health service provision at Kwekwe Gen Hospital. She was currently, a PR Cllr.

Mkosana was highly regarded for her dedicated service in the health sector, particularly at Kwekwe General Hospital. Before her role as a councillor, she had worked as a nurse at the Kwekwe City Council for 20 years.

