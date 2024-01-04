Industry And Commerce Minister Update On Status Of Maize Meal Supply

3. On 3 January 2024, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held robust engagements with key stakeholders, including various Government Agencies and the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe. The purpose was to deliberate on the maize supply situation, a basic commodity which is required by the nation.

4. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce therefore, wishes to advise the nation that the Grain Millers have committed to supply the country with adequate maize meal through the various distribution outlets, including the formal retailers. In addition, the Grain Marketing Board has also committed to avail and distribute maize to the millers through its various depots countrywide. In terms of imported maize, ZIMRA has committed to operate special routes to fast track the clearance at the various ports of entry and exit.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

5. The Ministry also had an opportunity to meet the major wholesalers and retailers and similar commitments were made to ensure availability of basic commodities on the shelves, particularly roller meal for easy accessibility by consumers.

6. The Ministry will continue to monitor the supply situation and appraise the nation accordingly.

7. Let me applaud the local industry, both the manufacturers and the retailers for their continued support to Government policies to ensure consistent availability of basic commodities on the market.

Zimbabwe faces food shortages because of the El Nino effect, a natural climate pattern that makes the weather hotter and reduces rainfall in southern Africa and other places. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in November 2023 that the El Nino event will continue until at least April 2024.

Tags

Leave a Comment