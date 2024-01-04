4 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jan 2024 19:11:02 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced an increase in toll fees effective 5 January 2024. On the Harare/Beitbridge and Plumtree/Mutare which are dubbed “premium roads,” toll fees for light motor vehicles have been raised from US$2 to US$4. On all other roads, the increase is from US$2 to US$3. This decision was initially made by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in the 2024 National Budget, but it has faced criticism from the public.

Here are the new toll fees for different vehicle classes:

A. On Premium Roads:

