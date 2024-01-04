ZINARA Has Announced An Increase In Toll Fees Effective 5 January 2024
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced an increase in toll fees effective 5 January 2024. On the Harare/Beitbridge and Plumtree/Mutare which are dubbed “premium roads,” toll fees for light motor vehicles have been raised from US$2 to US$4. On all other roads, the increase is from US$2 to US$3. This decision was initially made by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in the 2024 National Budget, but it has faced criticism from the public.
Here are the new toll fees for different vehicle classes:
A. On Premium Roads:
– Light Motor-Vehicle: USD 2.00 (old tariff), USD 4.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 24,800 (tariff exempted)
– Minibuses: USD 3.00 (old tariff), USD 6.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 37,200 (tariff exempted)
– Buses: USD 4.00 (old tariff), USD 8.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 49,600 (tariff exempted)
– Heavy Vehicles: USD 5.00 (old tariff), USD 10.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 62,000 (tariff exempted)
– Haulage Trucks: USD 10.00 (old tariff), USD 20.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 124,000 (tariff exempted)
– Residential Per Term: USD 40.00 (old tariff), USD 80.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 496,000 (tariff exempted)
B, On Other Roads:
– Light Motor-Vehicle: USD 2.00 (old tariff), USD 3.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 18,600 (tariff exempted)
– Minibuses: USD 3.00 (old tariff), USD 5.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 31,000 (tariff exempted)
– Buses: USD 4.00 (old tariff), USD 6.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 37,200 (tariff exempted)
– Heavy Vehicles: USD 5.00 (old tariff), USD 8.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 49,600 (tariff exempted)
– Haulage Trucks: USD 10.00 (old tariff), USD 15.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 93,000 (tariff exempted)
– Residential Per Term: USD 40.00 (old tariff), USD 60.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 372,000 (tariff exempted)
Please note that Motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees.