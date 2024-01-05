Gwanda Municipality Removing All Invalid, Dilapidated And Unpaid Billboards
Gwanda municipality has initiated an operation to remove billboards that are invalid, dilapidated, or have unpaid bills. The aim is to maintain a clean and orderly town while ensuring compliance with regulations, the local government authority said. This decision follows the local authority’s challenge to billboard owners in December to refurbish their billboards or face stricter actions.
According to a notice issued by Gwanda town clerk Priscilla Nkala, all billboards must receive approval from the council to remain in place or be installed. Read the notice in part:
This serves to inform all stakeholders and the general public that the Municipality of Gwanda is conducting an exercise to remove all invalid, dilapidated and unpaid billboards within Gwanda Town.Feedback
The public is advised to renew their outstanding billboard payments within a period of 14 days. All billboards must be approved by the Municipality of Gwanda.
In addition to addressing the billboard situation, the municipality is also striving to improve service delivery. It has called on ratepayers to settle their bills to fulfil its obligations, including paying outstanding debts to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa). Gwanda council presently owes ZWL$1.3 billion to Zinwa for raw water supplies. In response, the council has warned of intensified water disconnections for defaulting ratepayers who collectively owe ZWL$5.1 billion to the council.
Meanwhile, the Mayor of Bulawayo City, David Coltart, has encouraged the second-largest city in Zimbabwe to adopt a similar approach.
