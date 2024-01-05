Gwanda Municipality Removing All Invalid, Dilapidated And Unpaid Billboards

8 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jan 2024 07:37:41 GMT

Gwanda municipality has initiated an operation to remove billboards that are invalid, dilapidated, or have unpaid bills. The aim is to maintain a clean and orderly town while ensuring compliance with regulations, the local government authority said. This decision follows the local authority’s challenge to billboard owners in December to refurbish their billboards or face stricter actions.

According to a notice issued by Gwanda town clerk Priscilla Nkala, all billboards must receive approval from the council to remain in place or be installed. Read the notice in part: