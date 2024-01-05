Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeTechnology

itel P55, P55+, and P55 5G Now Available in Zimbabwe. Starting at $119

6 minutes agoFri, 05 Jan 2024 13:07:11 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
itel P55, P55+, and P55 5G Now Available in Zimbabwe. Starting at $119

Mobile Phone Market Update:

Zimbabwe’s budget phone landscape changes again as Itel makes available its new additions to its popular P series: the itel P55, itel P55+, and itel P55 5G. The 3 phones are now available to purchase in the country.

Building upon the success of their predecessors, the P40 and P40+, these new phones bring a host of features and advancements. In this article, we will explore the key highlights and pricing of these phones.

itel P55, Specs and Price

The new range starts with the standard P55.

Quick Specs

Storage: 128GB

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

RAM: 8 GB (+ 16GB virtual RAM for a possible 24GB)  

Battery: 5000 mAh, charging at 18W 

➤ Charger Type: Type C

Main Camera: 50 Megapixels

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Display: 6.6 inch with punch hole design

Network: 4G LTE

➤ Processor: Unisoc T606 (Same one in itel S23)

➤ Operating System: Android 13 (Go Edition)

It’s important to mention here that more and more ram doesn’t mean that the phone will just be faster and faster. At the end of the day, the processor speed determines that actualy performance.

P55 Price

The P55 price in Zimbabwe is between $119 and $130 depending on the retailer.

 

Itel P55 and P55+

itel P55+, Specs and Price

This is the advanced version of the P55. Even more advanced than the P55 5G in a lot of ways.

The biggest plus here is the fast charging which is 45W. This is the itel phone with the fastest charging to date.

Also, unlike the P55, this one has Android 13 and not the Go Edition.

P55+ Quick Specs

Storage: 128GB

RAM: 8 GB (+ 8GB virtual RAM for a possible 16GB)  

Battery: 5000 mAh, charging at 45W 

➤ Charger Type: Type C

Main Camera: 50 Megapixels

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Display: 6.6 inch with punch hole design

Network: 4G LTE

➤ Processor: Unisoc T606 (Same one in itel S23)

➤ Operating System: Android  13

 

P55+ Price

The itel P55+ price in Zimbabwe is between $129 and $150 depending on the retailer.

 

itel P55 5G, Specs and Price

The big deal with this version is obviously the 5G network. This is the first time that itel has made a 5G network phone. And at the moment this is the only phone with 5G at its price point.

It has a tear drop front facing camera instead of the punch-hole on the other P55s.

It shines on the processor, which is much more powerful than the rest. It has a Media Dimensity 6080. The processor matter most in terms of speed and also photo quality so this is the most powerful itel phone to date.

Quick Specs

Storage: 128GB

RAM: 6 GB (+ 6GB virtual RAM for a possible 12GB)  

Battery: 5000 mAh, charging at 18W 

➤ Charger Type: Type C

Main Camera: 50 Megapixels

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Display: 6.6 inch with teardrop design

Network: 5G network

➤ Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080

➤ Operating System: Android 13

 

P55 Price

The itel P55 5G price in Zimbabwe is between $144 and $170 depending on the retailer.

 

Video Review of the itel P55, P55T, P55+, P55 5G by
Eugoson Quorch

__________
P55+ picture credit: Eugoson Quorch (please subscribe to his channel for really insightful itel, Samsung and other device reviews from an African perspective

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

5G

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback