itel P55, P55+, and P55 5G Now Available in Zimbabwe. Starting at $119

itel P55, Specs and Price

The new range starts with the standard P55.

Quick Specs

➤ Storage: 128GB

➤ RAM: 8 GB (+ 16GB virtual RAM for a possible 24GB)

➤ Battery: 5000 mAh, charging at 18W

➤ Charger Type: Type C

➤ Main Camera: 50 Megapixels

➤ Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

➤ Display: 6.6 inch with punch hole design

➤ Network: 4G LTE

➤ Processor: Unisoc T606 (Same one in itel S23)

➤ Operating System: Android 13 (Go Edition)

It’s important to mention here that more and more ram doesn’t mean that the phone will just be faster and faster. At the end of the day, the processor speed determines that actualy performance.

P55 Price

The P55 price in Zimbabwe is between $119 and $130 depending on the retailer.

itel P55+, Specs and Price

This is the advanced version of the P55. Even more advanced than the P55 5G in a lot of ways.

The biggest plus here is the fast charging which is 45W. This is the itel phone with the fastest charging to date.

Also, unlike the P55, this one has Android 13 and not the Go Edition.

P55+ Quick Specs

➤ Storage: 128GB

➤ RAM: 8 GB (+ 8GB virtual RAM for a possible 16GB)

➤ Battery: 5000 mAh, charging at 45W

➤ Charger Type: Type C

➤ Main Camera: 50 Megapixels

➤ Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

➤ Display: 6.6 inch with punch hole design

➤ Network: 4G LTE

➤ Processor: Unisoc T606 (Same one in itel S23)

➤ Operating System: Android 13

P55+ Price

The itel P55+ price in Zimbabwe is between $129 and $150 depending on the retailer.

itel P55 5G, Specs and Price

The big deal with this version is obviously the 5G network. This is the first time that itel has made a 5G network phone. And at the moment this is the only phone with 5G at its price point.

It has a tear drop front facing camera instead of the punch-hole on the other P55s.

It shines on the processor, which is much more powerful than the rest. It has a Media Dimensity 6080. The processor matter most in terms of speed and also photo quality so this is the most powerful itel phone to date.

Quick Specs

➤ Storage: 128GB

➤ RAM: 6 GB (+ 6GB virtual RAM for a possible 12GB)

➤ Battery: 5000 mAh, charging at 18W

➤ Charger Type: Type C

➤ Main Camera: 50 Megapixels

➤ Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

➤ Display: 6.6 inch with teardrop design

➤ Network: 5G network

➤ Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080

➤ Operating System: Android 13

P55 Price

The itel P55 5G price in Zimbabwe is between $144 and $170 depending on the retailer.

Video Review of the itel P55, P55T, P55+, P55 5G by

Eugoson Quorch

P55+ picture credit: Eugoson Quorch (please subscribe to his channel for really insightful itel, Samsung and other device reviews from an African perspective

