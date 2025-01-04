itel P55 5G (128GB, 12GB)

The itel P55 5G is the most powerful itel phone at the time of its release in Zimbabwe - January 2024.

It has 5G network. It also has the most powerful processor in an itel phone, making it the fastest of them all. It therefore takes the tag as the premium phone of the P series range to date.

The higher capacity makes it ideal for people looking to do heavy tasks like gaming, social media work, and other such on an affordable phone.

Other highlights are 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, 50 Megapixel main camera and 8 Megapixel front-camera.