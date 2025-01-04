Pindula
Account
HomeMarketItel

itel P55 5G (128GB, 12GB)

128GB
6GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
itel P55 5G (128GB, 12GB)
$144
In Stock
Make Order

Cash on Delivery

Zero Deposit Credit Options

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Delivery throughout Zimbabwe

$0 /mo3 months
Apply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 months
Apply for 6 months

The itel P55 5G is the most powerful itel phone at the time of its release in Zimbabwe - January 2024.

It has 5G network. It also has the most powerful processor in an itel phone, making it the fastest of them all. It therefore takes the tag as the premium phone of the P series range to date.

The higher capacity makes it ideal for people looking to do heavy tasks like gaming, social media work, and other such on an affordable phone.

Other highlights are 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, 50 Megapixel main camera and 8 Megapixel front-camera.

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM6GB
  • Extended RAM6GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge18W
  • Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
  • ProcessorMediatek Dimensity 6080 (12nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Display6.6 inches
  • ModelP55 5G
  • Release DateJanuary 2024

To Compare itel P55 5G (128GB, 12GB) with other products

Browse

Make Order

Reviews

Reviews (0)

Related Products

Chat on WhatsApp
Feedback