Mukuru Employee Disappears With Over US$15,000

5 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jan 2024 17:29:17 GMT

An employee of Mukuru, a prominent financial services platform, has disappeared along with an amount of US$15,181. The employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23), went missing on January 4, 2024, with the money intended for distribution to clients in Kariba. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station. Read the statement:

The ZRP is looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on 01/01/24.

This is not the first occurrence of such an incident involving Mukuru. In 2022, another employee allegedly vanished after US$11,652 went missing from the company’s outlet at Murambinda Growth Point. The situation came to light when a regional supervisor, Samuel Panganai (31), detected an irregularity and instructed the accused, Jairos Tapota, to address it on October 14, 2022.

Feedback