Mukuru Employee Disappears With Over US$15,000
An employee of Mukuru, a prominent financial services platform, has disappeared along with an amount of US$15,181. The employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23), went missing on January 4, 2024, with the money intended for distribution to clients in Kariba. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station. Read the statement:
The ZRP is looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on 01/01/24.
This is not the first occurrence of such an incident involving Mukuru. In 2022, another employee allegedly vanished after US$11,652 went missing from the company’s outlet at Murambinda Growth Point. The situation came to light when a regional supervisor, Samuel Panganai (31), detected an irregularity and instructed the accused, Jairos Tapota, to address it on October 14, 2022.
However, Tapota failed to report for duty on October 19, prompting the regional supervisor to inform the regional manager, Rodney Rondodzai. Rondodzai then instructed a forensic audit by Fawcett, who discovered that US$8,152 was missing, and an additional US$3,500 could not be located in the safe. As a result, a police report was filed at Murambinda police station to investigate the incident.
