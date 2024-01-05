Paralympian Oscar Pistorius Released On Parole From A South African Prison
Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole from a South African prison after serving half of his more than 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius, who is now 37 years old, shot Steenkamp multiple times in 2013, claiming he had mistaken her for a burglar. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 but was later found guilty of murder in 2015 after an appeal court overturned the earlier verdict.
Under South African law, offenders are eligible for parole after serving half of their sentence. Pistorius will be subject to strict conditions, including a ban on speaking to the media, until his sentence expires in 2029, News24 reported.
Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, stated that while the family accepted the decision to release Pistorius, they believed they were the ones serving a life sentence. She said:
Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.
My only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy.
Pistorius, known as the “blade runner,” had a successful athletic career and became renowned worldwide for his achievements as a double amputee. However, the murder of Steenkamp and the subsequent trials garnered significant media attention.
The South African Department of Correctional Services stated that despite Pistorius’s public profile, he would be treated like any other parolee. He will have restricted hours at home, must abstain from alcohol, and is not allowed to engage with the media.
The tragic death of Steenkamp, a law graduate and successful model, cut short a promising future. Her family believes that no amount of time served can bring her back, and they continue to seek justice through their foundation.