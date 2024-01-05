Paralympian Oscar Pistorius Released On Parole From A South African Prison

6 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jan 2024 14:45:01 GMT

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole from a South African prison after serving half of his more than 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius, who is now 37 years old, shot Steenkamp multiple times in 2013, claiming he had mistaken her for a burglar. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 but was later found guilty of murder in 2015 after an appeal court overturned the earlier verdict.

Under South African law, offenders are eligible for parole after serving half of their sentence. Pistorius will be subject to strict conditions, including a ban on speaking to the media, until his sentence expires in 2029, News24 reported.

Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, stated that while the family accepted the decision to release Pistorius, they believed they were the ones serving a life sentence. She said:

Feedback