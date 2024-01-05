Wanted Car Thief Arrested While Trying To Evade Police Checkpoint
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of Prince Gwanhuwa who was wanted for car theft. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the ZRP said the 34-year-old man was arrested by Bulawayo police while trying to evade a police checkpoint on the 2nd of January 2024. Read the report:
On 02/01/24, ZRP Bulawayo officers on traffic blitz arrested Prince Gwanhuwa (34), who tried to evade a police checkpoint while driving a Honda Fit vehicle along 4th Avenue Extension. The officers escorted the suspect to Bulawayo Central Police, where it was discovered that the suspect was a wanted person for a motor vehicle theft case committed in April 2021.
Harare:
The police have arrested a man named Regobert Joseph (23) who was wanted for unlawfully entering a place and stealing something in Mabvuku back in January 2021.
Mberengwa
Police in Mberengwa arrested Tawedzerwa Mahole (21) and Wilfred Tshuma (20) on January 4, 2024, in connection with a murder case that took place in Fani Village. The suspects allegedly attacked Legejani Gumbo (23) because they accused him of taking a twist of dagga (mbanje/marijuana) that they were supposed to smoke together.