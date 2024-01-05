Wanted Car Thief Arrested While Trying To Evade Police Checkpoint

The police have arrested a man named Regobert Joseph (23) who was wanted for unlawfully entering a place and stealing something in Mabvuku back in January 2021.

Mberengwa

Police in Mberengwa arrested Tawedzerwa Mahole (21) and Wilfred Tshuma (20) on January 4, 2024, in connection with a murder case that took place in Fani Village. The suspects allegedly attacked Legejani Gumbo (23) because they accused him of taking a twist of dagga (mbanje/marijuana) that they were supposed to smoke together.

