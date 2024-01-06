College Owner Robbed Of US$22,800 By False Student Place Seeker
A college owner was robbed of US$22,800 by an unidentified suspect who claimed to be searching for a place for a Form 1 student. Armed with an unidentified pistol, the robber targeted a college owner’s residence located in Mucheke D, Masvingo.
According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the robber attacked the owner and made off with US$22,800, two cell phones, and two laptops. Read the report:
The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Mucheke D, Masvingo, on 05/01/24, where an unknown suspect, who purported to be looking for a place for a form 1 student at a certain college, went to the college owner’s place while armed with an unidentified pistol. 2/2 He attacked the victim and stole US$22 800, two cellphones and two laptops.Feedback
Instances of individuals and businesses falling victim to such robberies, with large sums of cash kept at home or on business premises, have been reported in the past.
To mitigate such risks, the police advise the public to deposit their money in banks for safekeeping. However, concerns have been raised about the safety of keeping money in banks following the hyperinflation experienced in 2008 and policy changes in 2019 that resulted in some depositors losing their money.
