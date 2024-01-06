College Owner Robbed Of US$22,800 By False Student Place Seeker

7 minutes ago Sat, 06 Jan 2024 16:16:32 GMT

A college owner was robbed of US$22,800 by an unidentified suspect who claimed to be searching for a place for a Form 1 student. Armed with an unidentified pistol, the robber targeted a college owner’s residence located in Mucheke D, Masvingo.

According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the robber attacked the owner and made off with US$22,800, two cell phones, and two laptops. Read the report: