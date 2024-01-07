Government Has Agreed To Suspend Decisions On Retail And VAT - CZI

6 minutes ago Sun, 07 Jan 2024 13:47:09 GMT

The government of Zimbabwe may suspend its unpopular decisions regarding trading and Value Added Tax (VAT) to engage in talks with businesses, newZWire reported citing a leading industry group. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced new measures that required retailers to purchase goods only from wholesalers, excluding unregistered informal traders, who constitute a significant portion of Zimbabwe’s commerce, from buying goods directly from manufacturers and wholesalers. Additionally, VAT exemptions on certain basic goods were removed, leading to price increases for essentials like bread and meat.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) CEO, Sekai Kuvarika, stated that the government has agreed to a moratorium, allowing businesses to continue trading based on the conditions of December 2023 while discussions are ongoing. Kuvarika said: