Zimbabweans In Diaspora Will Soon Be Able To Apply For Passports In Host Countries - Registrar General

This year, we are planning on setting up passport centres in five countries and so far, we have South Africa, London in the UK and the US. We have not yet figured out where the other two centres will be located.

We are starting with countries that have the highest number of Zimbabweans, while consultations will continue on the next two stations.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Machiri stated that the application fees for passports will remain the same as those charged in Zimbabwe. Additionally, applicants’ details from outside Zimbabwe will be processed through the respective offices set up abroad.

Passports are highly sought after by Zimbabweans due to economic challenges in the southern African nation and the search for better job opportunities abroad. The government recently increased passport fees to US$150 for ordinary passports and US$250 for emergency passports.

Tags

Leave a Comment