Zimbabweans In Diaspora Will Soon Be Able To Apply For Passports In Host Countries - Registrar General
Zimbabweans living in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and two other countries will soon be able to apply for passports in their host countries, according to Registrar-General Henry Machiri. The first foreign passport offices will be established in Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, ZimLive reported. South Africa has the largest population of the Zimbabwean diaspora, estimated to be just under a million. Machiri said:
Renovations at the embassy’s offices in South Africa are complete and during the first quarter of this year, we are going to open passport centres at our embassies in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
South Africa is one of the countries with the largest population of Zimbabweans. Therefore, it is one of the countries that we are starting with.Feedback
This year, we are planning on setting up passport centres in five countries and so far, we have South Africa, London in the UK and the US. We have not yet figured out where the other two centres will be located.
We are starting with countries that have the highest number of Zimbabweans, while consultations will continue on the next two stations.
Machiri stated that the application fees for passports will remain the same as those charged in Zimbabwe. Additionally, applicants’ details from outside Zimbabwe will be processed through the respective offices set up abroad.
Passports are highly sought after by Zimbabweans due to economic challenges in the southern African nation and the search for better job opportunities abroad. The government recently increased passport fees to US$150 for ordinary passports and US$250 for emergency passports.
