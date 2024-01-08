Police Say Over 130 People Died In Festive Season Accidents
Over 130 deaths were recorded in road traffic accidents during the festive season in Zimbabwe, as reported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). The period covered was from 15th December 2023 to 8th January 2024. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police national spokesperson, stated that although the number of deaths decreased compared to the previous year’s festive season (15th December 2022 to 8th January 2023), there was an increase in the number of injuries this time around.
Accident statistics for 15 Dec 2023 – 08 Jan 2024 are as follows:
- Total road traffic accidents: 2 228;
- Number of fatal accidents 98
- Number of people killed 138
- Number of people injured 786
Accident statistics for 15 Dec 2022 – 08 Jan 2023 are as follows:
- Total road traffic accidents: 2 689;
- Number of fatal accidents: 118
- Number of people killed: 170
- Number of people injured: 509
The ZRP emphasised the importance of cautious driving, particularly when facing flooded rivers and bridges to prevent drowning incidents. The public was advised to report any instances of reckless driving to the nearest police station or through the provided contact numbers. The police assured that they would continue enforcing road rules and regulations without bias.
The final statistics for the 2023-2024 festive season accidents will be released on 16th January 2024.
