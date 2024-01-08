Police Say Over 130 People Died In Festive Season Accidents

7 minutes ago Mon, 08 Jan 2024 15:11:27 GMT

Over 130 deaths were recorded in road traffic accidents during the festive season in Zimbabwe, as reported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). The period covered was from 15th December 2023 to 8th January 2024. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police national spokesperson, stated that although the number of deaths decreased compared to the previous year’s festive season (15th December 2022 to 8th January 2023), there was an increase in the number of injuries this time around.

Accident statistics for 15 Dec 2023 – 08 Jan 2024 are as follows:

Total road traffic accidents: 2 228;

Number of fatal accidents 98

Number of people killed 138

Number of people injured 786

Accident statistics for 15 Dec 2022 – 08 Jan 2023 are as follows:

