Travellers Complain Over Kenya's Introduction Of ETA Requirement
The travel requirements in Kenya have sparked controversy, with some people claiming that the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is simply a way to raise money. Last year, Kenya announced that it was scrapping the visa requirement for all African visitors by the end of the year 2023, which was widely supported. However, now travellers from countries that previously didn’t need visas also have to obtain an ETA at least 72 hours before their trip, costing $32.50 or $52.50 for premium service.
This new ETA system requires travellers to provide their confirmed flight itinerary, hotel booking copies, and, in some cases, bank statements and proof of finances. The ordinary ETA is non-changeable, even if your flight is cancelled, and it is linked to the specific flight itinerary submitted, Sean Mendis, an aviation professional said. However, for an additional fee, the premium ETA allows one change of flight number. Each ETA is valid for a single entry, and you cannot apply for the next ETA until you leave the country, which means you can’t travel to Kenya more frequently than once every 72 hours.
Many argue that this system is not commendable and is primarily a way to generate revenue rather than facilitating border openness. The previous visa regime was considered better, especially for those who previously enjoyed visa-free entry and now have to pay for this “not a visa” ETA. Frequent travellers who could obtain multiple entry visas also face the inconvenience of having to reapply each time.
Critics argue that the paperwork required for the ETA, such as hotel bookings, flight tickets, and bank statements, is burdensome. Additionally, any changes in flight numbers can lead to further delays and requirements for reapplication. The 72-hour re-entry restriction also poses challenges for travellers with itineraries that involve visiting neighbouring countries.
This stricter visa regime in Kenya has raised concerns among tourists. Many Africans, including a Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, feel that Kenya is not being truthful about being visa-free. He said:
Kenya is not telling the world the truth when it says that it is now visa free, it is not! It has in fact made traveling there more difficult for Africans who didn’t need a visa before, and I WON’T be going to Kenya unless if it is for work because of its new silly VISA regulations! Visitors to Kenya are now required to apply online for an electronic travel authorisation in advance of travel, we didn’t need to do this before Kenya’s fake visa free announcement. Going to Kenya is now tougher for a Zimbabwean and many Africans because we didn’t require a visa at all, we would just walk in and out, now you need to apply for authority online!
The new regulations have made travel more difficult and inconvenient for Africans who previously didn’t require a visa. The requirement to apply for an ETA online in advance has added complexity and costs to travel plans. This could potentially impact Kenyan tourism and discourage Africans from choosing Kenya as a destination.