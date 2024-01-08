Travellers Complain Over Kenya's Introduction Of ETA Requirement

5 minutes ago Mon, 08 Jan 2024 06:44:46 GMT

The travel requirements in Kenya have sparked controversy, with some people claiming that the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is simply a way to raise money. Last year, Kenya announced that it was scrapping the visa requirement for all African visitors by the end of the year 2023, which was widely supported. However, now travellers from countries that previously didn’t need visas also have to obtain an ETA at least 72 hours before their trip, costing $32.50 or $52.50 for premium service.

This new ETA system requires travellers to provide their confirmed flight itinerary, hotel booking copies, and, in some cases, bank statements and proof of finances. The ordinary ETA is non-changeable, even if your flight is cancelled, and it is linked to the specific flight itinerary submitted, Sean Mendis, an aviation professional said. However, for an additional fee, the premium ETA allows one change of flight number. Each ETA is valid for a single entry, and you cannot apply for the next ETA until you leave the country, which means you can’t travel to Kenya more frequently than once every 72 hours.

Many argue that this system is not commendable and is primarily a way to generate revenue rather than facilitating border openness. The previous visa regime was considered better, especially for those who previously enjoyed visa-free entry and now have to pay for this “not a visa” ETA. Frequent travellers who could obtain multiple entry visas also face the inconvenience of having to reapply each time.

