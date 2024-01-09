Detectives Steal Proof That Linked Colleagues To A Car Smuggling Saga

According to court papers, the fraudulent clearance certificate was issued to Julian Morris Ndou without properly inspecting the car, claiming it was a Toyota Hiace. Ndou used the fake documents to buy a Toyota Wish vehicle in South Africa and then drove it to Zimbabwe with Rodywin Gweshero and Tirawe Chiwara. They attempted to avoid paying duty by making it appear as if the vehicle had left the country previously.

During their journey, a police officer at a checkpoint became suspicious when he noticed a third number plate attached to the car with tape. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle had been smuggled, leading to the arrest of Gweshero and Chiwara. They implicated the detectives, resulting in their subsequent arrest.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

However, when Silindeni, Moyo, and Mosi appeared in court, the vehicle clearance document that linked the first two detectives went missing. The three detectives were granted bail, while Gweshero and Chiwara paid bail as well.

Tags

Leave a Comment