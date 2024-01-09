Detectives Steal Proof That Linked Colleagues To A Car Smuggling Saga
Some members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, are accused of stealing a document that implicates their colleagues in car smuggling. The document is a fraudulent vehicle clearance certificate allegedly issued by detectives Tererayi Silindeni and Munyaradzi Moyo. It is believed that Silindeni and Moyo collaborated with Detective Joseph Mosi to facilitate the clearance of a Toyota Wish car purchased in South Africa into Zimbabwe.
National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and stated that the police are investigating the case. He told NewsDay:
We are investigating that case which may have occurred at Beitbridge. Criminal and disciplinary charges have been made to those three. We want to state there is no room for criminality in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). All the facts in your media inquiry are correct and more arrests are possible.Feedback
According to court papers, the fraudulent clearance certificate was issued to Julian Morris Ndou without properly inspecting the car, claiming it was a Toyota Hiace. Ndou used the fake documents to buy a Toyota Wish vehicle in South Africa and then drove it to Zimbabwe with Rodywin Gweshero and Tirawe Chiwara. They attempted to avoid paying duty by making it appear as if the vehicle had left the country previously.
During their journey, a police officer at a checkpoint became suspicious when he noticed a third number plate attached to the car with tape. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle had been smuggled, leading to the arrest of Gweshero and Chiwara. They implicated the detectives, resulting in their subsequent arrest.
However, when Silindeni, Moyo, and Mosi appeared in court, the vehicle clearance document that linked the first two detectives went missing. The three detectives were granted bail, while Gweshero and Chiwara paid bail as well.
