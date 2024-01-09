Justice Minister Ziyambi Says Sikhala's Continued Detention Is Justified
Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has stated that the continued detention of former legislator Job Sikhala is justified, and the government will not relent on keeping him in prison. Sikhala has been in remand prison since 14 June 2022 when he was arrested on charges of inciting public violence that erupted during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.
Ali was murdered by a ZANU PF activist named Pius Mukandi, also known as Jamba, who was recently sentenced to 30 years in jail for the crime.
During an interview at the opening of the 2024 legal year in Harare, Minister Ziyambi responded to allegations that Sikhala was a political prisoner by stating that the law is not biased and that court outcomes should not be expected to favour one side over the other, NewsDay reported. He emphasised that the courts operate independently and without interference. He said:
When you go to the courts do not expect the outcome to be on your side, even our Chief Justice Luke Malaba addressed such matters in his speech while opening the 2024 legal year, cases are looked at both sides.
If you go to the courts, go and expect a fair judgment; (anything) else, you will be disappointed. Those who are saying this and that about Sikhala, they want the courts to do what they expect and what they want. Our courts are independent and they are doing their job with no interference.
The CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, accused the government of having double standards and claimed that Sikhala was a political prisoner. Human rights activists, both locally and internationally, have been calling for Sikhala’s release, stating that he is being denied justice. The CCC has also accused the judiciary of being influenced by the ZANU PF-led government.