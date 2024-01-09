Justice Minister Ziyambi Says Sikhala's Continued Detention Is Justified

6 minutes ago Tue, 09 Jan 2024 06:33:22 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has stated that the continued detention of former legislator Job Sikhala is justified, and the government will not relent on keeping him in prison. Sikhala has been in remand prison since 14 June 2022 when he was arrested on charges of inciting public violence that erupted during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was murdered by a ZANU PF activist named Pius Mukandi, also known as Jamba, who was recently sentenced to 30 years in jail for the crime.

During an interview at the opening of the 2024 legal year in Harare, Minister Ziyambi responded to allegations that Sikhala was a political prisoner by stating that the law is not biased and that court outcomes should not be expected to favour one side over the other, NewsDay reported. He emphasised that the courts operate independently and without interference. He said:

