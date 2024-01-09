Two Minors Swept By Floods In Chinhoyi Found Dead
Two minors who went missing after being swept away by floods have been found dead along the Hunyani River in Chinhoyi. The girls, who lived in Zvimba District, disappeared on New Year’s Eve while trying to cross the flooded river on their way to town. The first body was recovered by the police’s subaqua unit on January 2, 2024, and the second body was found a day later.
In another tragic incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that on December 30, 2023, an eight-year-old boy named Devine Musandipa drowned in a two-meter-deep pool near Sunrise Township in Sanyati, Kadoma. The incident occurred when the edge of the pool on which Devine was sitting collapsed. Devine’s father, Sifiso Bhebhe, also drowned while attempting to rescue his son.
The national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, stating that Devine and his 12-year-old sister were collecting firewood when they came across the pool. The tragic incident occurred as they were near the pool, resulting in the loss of both the young boy and his father.
During the rainy season, drowning incidents are unfortunately common. Authorities consistently advise the public to take precautions to ensure their safety. They urge the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers or streams, as they can be swift and dangerous. They also urge parents and guardians to teach children about the dangers of playing near bodies of water and supervise them closely.
The Meteorological Services Department consistently advises that flash floods can occur in areas even without rainfall, so people living in wetlands or planning to cross rivers and or streams should always be careful. The government also urges the public to avoid constructing houses in wetland areas. Flash floods can happen suddenly and are not always caused by rain in the specific areas that are eventually affected. This means that even if it’s not raining where you are, there could still be a risk of flash floods in nearby areas.
