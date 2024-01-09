Two Minors Swept By Floods In Chinhoyi Found Dead

4 minutes ago Tue, 09 Jan 2024 11:45:44 GMT

Two minors who went missing after being swept away by floods have been found dead along the Hunyani River in Chinhoyi. The girls, who lived in Zvimba District, disappeared on New Year’s Eve while trying to cross the flooded river on their way to town. The first body was recovered by the police’s subaqua unit on January 2, 2024, and the second body was found a day later.

In another tragic incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that on December 30, 2023, an eight-year-old boy named Devine Musandipa drowned in a two-meter-deep pool near Sunrise Township in Sanyati, Kadoma. The incident occurred when the edge of the pool on which Devine was sitting collapsed. Devine’s father, Sifiso Bhebhe, also drowned while attempting to rescue his son.

The national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, stating that Devine and his 12-year-old sister were collecting firewood when they came across the pool. The tragic incident occurred as they were near the pool, resulting in the loss of both the young boy and his father.

