WATCH: Documentary On TB Joshua In Which Disciples Allege He Raped Them
BBC Africa has released a documentary titled ‘Man of God? Or predatory cult leader?’ that investigates the renowned televangelist TB Joshua. The documentary explores allegations made by individuals close to Joshua, suggesting that he was a fraud. In the first episode, two young women from Britain watch a video that depicts a Nigerian preacher who claims to have the power to heal the sick and cure diseases like cancer and AIDS. Intrigued, they decide to visit his church in Lagos and become his disciples. However, their experience as disciples turns out to be different from what they expected.
The documentary is produced by the BBC Africa Eye investigations team, known for their award-winning work. They delve into the shocking journey of manipulation and horrifying acts committed by TB Joshua, one of the most influential religious figures of the 21st century. The documentary features firsthand testimonies and historical footage. Twelve survivors bravely speak out together for the first time, shedding light on their experiences within the religious cult led by Joshua.
WATCH Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZZVQxjXWCg&list=PLajyiGz4JeyNQnWs8QEe-flPqe2xqrQAp&index=1
In episode 2, the investigation continues, focusing on the testimonies of TB Joshua’s disciples and the alleged abuse and violence they faced. The documentary reveals serious evidence of widespread violence and abuse within the church.
WATCH Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vvkUCesRdc&list=PLajyiGz4JeyNQnWs8QEe-flPqe2xqrQAp&index=2
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Episode 3 examines the tragic incident when TB Joshua’s church guesthouse collapsed, resulting in the death of 116 people. Witnesses inside the compound share their firsthand accounts of that devastating day. As his disciples try to escape, TB Joshua does everything in his power to keep his darkest secrets hidden.
WATCH Episode 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W8TnWslPxg&list=PLajyiGz4JeyNQnWs8QEe-flPqe2xqrQAp&index=3
The BBC Africa Eye investigations team uncovers a shocking journey of manipulation and terrifying atrocities committed by TB Joshua. The documentary presents detailed testimonies and historical footage to shed light on the experiences of those who were lured into his religious cult and suffered devastating consequences.