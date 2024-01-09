WATCH: Documentary On TB Joshua In Which Disciples Allege He Raped Them

6 minutes ago Tue, 09 Jan 2024 08:05:06 GMT

BBC Africa has released a documentary titled ‘Man of God? Or predatory cult leader?’ that investigates the renowned televangelist TB Joshua. The documentary explores allegations made by individuals close to Joshua, suggesting that he was a fraud. In the first episode, two young women from Britain watch a video that depicts a Nigerian preacher who claims to have the power to heal the sick and cure diseases like cancer and AIDS. Intrigued, they decide to visit his church in Lagos and become his disciples. However, their experience as disciples turns out to be different from what they expected.

The documentary is produced by the BBC Africa Eye investigations team, known for their award-winning work. They delve into the shocking journey of manipulation and horrifying acts committed by TB Joshua, one of the most influential religious figures of the 21st century. The documentary features firsthand testimonies and historical footage. Twelve survivors bravely speak out together for the first time, shedding light on their experiences within the religious cult led by Joshua.

WATCH Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZZVQxjXWCg&list=PLajyiGz4JeyNQnWs8QEe-flPqe2xqrQAp&index=1

