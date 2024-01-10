102 Year-old Man Murdered In Bikita
A 102-year-old Bikita man was found dead on his bedroom floor in a suspected murder case as he had a deep cut on the forehead.
In a statement posted on X, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the body was found on Sunday in Bikita, Masvingo Province. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which the body of a 102-year-old man was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the forehead in his bedroom hut in Bikita on 07/01/24. Police recovered an approximately 1.2 m blood-stained log beside the body.Feedback
Some social media users have speculated that the centenarian may have been killed for ritual purposes and expressed sadness that a person who lived such a long life died a violent, rather than peaceful natural death.
