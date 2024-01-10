23 Schools In Trouble For Conducting Illegal Extra Lessons

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo visited several schools in Harare on a fact-finding mission on Tuesday.

He visited Oriel Boys High School, Eastridge Primary School and Makomo Primary School in Harare.

Speaking during the tour, Moyo reiterated a government directive that no learner should be turned away over non-payment of school fees.

He also warned schools against withholding examination results for learners’ failure to pay school fees. Said Moyo:

The contract for examinations is between the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) and learners (candidates), on school fees, the contract is between parents or guardians and the school. No results should be withheld and no learner should be turned away from school regarding fee payment. Schools must find other ways to get the tuition fee from parents and guardians. This is not to say parents must not pay school fees.

Moyo said schools selling uniforms at their premises should not force parents to buy the uniforms if they feel they are expensive. He said:

I have received reports of some schools forcing parents to buy uniforms from them. Parents and guardians are free to purchase uniforms where they find them cheaper. If your school is innovative (by producing) uniforms, the price should be reasonable and not by force.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said some schools were defying the Government directive to charge only approved school fees and levies.

The Ministry also said some learning institutions were charging school fees and levies exclusively in foreign currency, forcing parents to purchase school uniforms and stationery exclusively at their schools and withholding results for Grade 7, ‘O’ and ‘A’ level candidates.

It reminded schools that they are bound by the procedures to be followed when making school fee adjustments according to Secretary’s Circular No. 1 of 2023.

