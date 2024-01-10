"Go Home Now Instead Of Fleeing After May", Gayton McKenzie Warns Zimbabweans

5 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jan 2024 14:20:09 GMT

Gayton McKenzie, the president of the Patriotic Alliance, an opposition political party in South Africa, says undocumented Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country illegally should return home now or be “forced to flee” after the general elections in May.

General elections will be held in South Africa this year to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each province.

Posting on X, McKenzie warned Zimbabweans based in South Africa that they should leave peacefully now or risk being forced to flee the country after the elections. He wrote:

