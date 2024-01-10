Ostallos Has Not Been Arrested - Police
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted claims that CCC candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in the 03 February 2024 by-elections Gift “Ostallos” Siziba was arrested while doing door-to-door campaigns in Bulawayo on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ZRP said Siziba was not arrested but was asked to account for his activities after they received complaints from members of the public. It reads:
The ZRP dismisses social media postings alleging that Gift Ostallos Siziba was arrested by the Police while conducting door-to-door campaigns in Bulawayo on 09/01/24.Feedback
The Police only approached Gift Ostallos Siziba and his campaign team to account for what they were doing after receiving complaints from members of the public.
After that, Gift Ostallos Siziba was allowed to go. Therefore, the Police dismisses the social media postings with the contempt they deserve.
Siziba will be up against Joseph Tshuma (ZANU PF), Abraham Nkomo (DOP), and Moreblessing Tembo (CCC) as he seeks to take back the seat he won in the August 2023 general elections.
Siziba, who is aligned with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, was recalled from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu, a CCC activist who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general under unclear circumstances.
Tshabangu claimed that Siziba, among dozens of other CCC MPs and councillors whom he recalled, had ceased to be a CCC member.
The February 3 by-elections will be held in six constituencies, that is, Mkoba North, Zvimba East, Chegutu West, Goromonzi South, Seke, and Pelandaba-Tshabalala.
