Ostallos Has Not Been Arrested - Police

The Police only approached Gift Ostallos Siziba and his campaign team to account for what they were doing after receiving complaints from members of the public.

After that, Gift Ostallos Siziba was allowed to go. Therefore, the Police dismisses the social media postings with the contempt they deserve.

Siziba will be up against Joseph Tshuma (ZANU PF), Abraham Nkomo (DOP), and Moreblessing Tembo (CCC) as he seeks to take back the seat he won in the August 2023 general elections.

Siziba, who is aligned with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, was recalled from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu, a CCC activist who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general under unclear circumstances.

Tshabangu claimed that Siziba, among dozens of other CCC MPs and councillors whom he recalled, had ceased to be a CCC member.

The February 3 by-elections will be held in six constituencies, that is, Mkoba North, Zvimba East, Chegutu West, Goromonzi South, Seke, and Pelandaba-Tshabalala.

More: Pindula News

