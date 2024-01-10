Power Outages Attributable To Faults, Not Subdued Generation - Govt

As Government what we have been working on in the short term is to ensure that ZESA is viable as a company.

The viability of ZESA is quite critical in ensuring that they collect sufficient revenue to ensure that repairs and maintenance of their system are done on time.

Both Hwange units seven and eight are now back after maintenance and we are very happy about that.

We have other challenges which are beyond us as individuals because of issues of climate change, where the water allocation has been reduced for Kariba.

But we are encouraging more independent power producers to come and do solar so that at least during the day they can provide the additional capacity which we need to keep our system going.

We have also seen the rise of what we call commercial and industrial systems where industries on their own have installed industrial systems on rooftops, including storage and that for us is very good because as Government we have allowed for duty-free importation for these renewable energy systems which are being installed by industry.

So, we have encouraged industry to be also part of the solution by installing these systems. We have several companies which have installed them.