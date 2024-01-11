38 000 Tonnes Of Grain Stuck At Beitbridge Border Post
38 000 metric tonnes of grain imports are stuck at the Beitbridge border post because of issues with the VAT requirements, which kicked off this week, reported Business Times.
Speaking during a tour of the Dendairy dairy farm in Kwekwe this week, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Anxious Masuka, said the nation should prepare for shortages of mealie meal because of the new fiscal policies. Said Masuka:
You should be prepared for grain shortages because grain millers are having problems importing grain due to the tax and other new requirements that have come into effect.Feedback
Right now, we have 38 000 metric tonnes (of grain) that are stuck at the Beitbridge border because of new VAT requirements and ITF263 issues.
The new fiscal measures that came into effect with the 2024 national budget include tighter tax clearance certificate (ITF263) and Value Added Tax (VAT) requirements for businesses.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
On Tuesday, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) president Tafadzwa Musarara told NewsDay that they have imported more than 200 000 metric tonnes of maize since October 20023 and can supply enough maize meal to consumers.
Speaking during a tour of the National Foods Holdings Limited facilities in Harare also on Tuesday this week, Lands and Agriculture Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the country has adequate grain in stock.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals