38 000 Tonnes Of Grain Stuck At Beitbridge Border Post

Right now, we have 38 000 metric tonnes (of grain) that are stuck at the Beitbridge border because of new VAT requirements and ITF263 issues.

The new fiscal measures that came into effect with the 2024 national budget include tighter tax clearance certificate (ITF263) and Value Added Tax (VAT) requirements for businesses.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

On Tuesday, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) president Tafadzwa Musarara told NewsDay that they have imported more than 200 000 metric tonnes of maize since October 20023 and can supply enough maize meal to consumers.

Speaking during a tour of the National Foods Holdings Limited facilities in Harare also on Tuesday this week, Lands and Agriculture Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the country has adequate grain in stock.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment