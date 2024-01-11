Business Executives, Captains Of Industry Warn Of A Tougher 2024

The year 2024 will be tough. I think even the government themselves have predicted a reduced growth rate compared to 2023 so already that confirms that the year will be a bit tougher than the previous one.

Added to that we have also been told about the drought induced by El Nino that will be coming in 2024 and that drought will affect our agricultural sector and the ripple effect will be felt across the entire economy.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The other effect of the reduced rainfall which has been predicted to be normal to below normal will affect electricity generation capacity at Kariba Dam.

What that means is that the power challenges that we have been facing are also likely to continue in 2024 and that will also affect industry.

Then over and above this commodity prices for our minerals on the international market have been depressed and that is also spilling into 2024 and that will also affect the revenue we are going to receive from the minerals and naturally if the revenue is reduced then we would also face problems because of the requirements that we have as a country which needs to be met.