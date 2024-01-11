Knife-wielding Women Rob Teen Of Cash And Cellphone

Insp Mahoko said the women asked Dube to accompany them to their warehouse in the Gweru Light Industrial Area so that she could choose the jersey and she agreed. He said:

They boarded a black Honda Fit which was being driven by a man, to take them to the Light industrial site. Upon reaching Gweru Light industry, one of the females produced a knife and threatened to stab Dube if she made any noise.

Insp Mahoko said the robbers blindfolded the teenager using a cloth and forcibly took her handbag containing US$70 and a Hisense cellphone.

They then pushed her out of the vehicle and drove away. The total value stolen is US$150.

