Police Block CCC Marches Against Tshabangu Recalls

In a letter dated 03 January 2024, Officer Commanding Hurungwe District, Superintendent Kezias Karuru advised the convener of the demonstrations, Mathew Chapfura to comply with the law in his application. He wrote:

Reference is made to your notification dated December 30, 2023 on the above subject. This office is not able to take action on your notice as it lacks the requisite averments. The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act is explicit on what constitutes a notice and averments required of the notice. Please comply with the law.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay in an interview on Wednesday, 10 January, that the approval of notifications to conduct demonstrations is usually determined by the “existing situation” on the ground and by the security assessment of the regulating authority. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

Organisations and entities intending to conduct processions or demonstrations should comply in full with the provisions of The Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23. This includes the official appointment of a convener, engagement with local regulating authority and interaction with other stakeholders among other requirements which include the safety and security of the community especially other people not involved in the procession or gathering. In this regard, the Zimbabwe Republic Police implores organisations and their entities to fully familiarise themselves with the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23 and to notify the regulatory authority about their gathering. The approval of notifications will be determined by the existing situation on the ground and by the security assessment of the regulating authority.

Convener of the planned demonstrations in Hurungwe District, Chapfura told NewsDay that they intended to march peacefully in protest over the recalls and the “sham” 23 August 2023 elections. He said:

We intended to march along the streets with placards to register our disgruntlement over the unlawful recalls of elected legislators from Parliament. We are in protest of the by-elections. They are illegal. If we are to have an election we have to start afresh under free and fair conditions. We wanted to protest against Mr Mnangagwa’s victory because the election was a sham. We wanted it to be a peaceful protest in full compliance with the law, that is, with the presence of the security officers, and marshals among other things.

Dozens of CCC legislators and councillors were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, a controversial party activist who claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general.

Tshabangu initiated the recalls on the pretext that the elected officials were imposed on the electorate and had subsequently ceased to be CCC members.

Meanwhile, the ZRP has reportedly blocked more than 100 of the opposition party’s planned gatherings for allegedly failing to comply with the MOPO Act.

