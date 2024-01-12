Four Suspects Who Robbed Police Officers Later Killed A Motorist... New Details Emerge

Later that day, the robbers boarded a Toyota Fun Cargo at Gurutsime Business Centre near Renco Mine claiming that they wanted to go to Chiredzi.

Asst Comm Nyathi said along the way, the driver of the vehicle suspected he was carrying armed robbery suspects and he disembarked from the vehicle and tried to run away but was shot in the chest by the suspects and later died at Masvingo General Hospital. Reads the statement:

Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a series of armed robbery cases which occurred on 11th January 2024 in Masvingo from the CBD to Renco and at a Police Roadblock site along Nemamwa-Muchakata Road, Masvingo in which Police officers were attacked by four unknown suspects who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEW 1786.

The suspects stole two cellphones, one riot trousers, a grey shirt, an STU cap and a pair of brown shoes.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police roadblock team was on a mission to ambush stock theft suspects when the armed robbers posed as members of the uniformed service.

The Honda Fit vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was stolen in another robbery case which occurred on 11th January 2024 at around 1000 hours near Sikato Primary School.

The suspects had hired a taxi driver from Pick and Pay, Masvingo to Nemamwa purporting that they wanted to consult a prophet. Along the way, the suspects attacked the driver before stealing the car.

After the robbery incident involving the Police officers, the suspects went to Gurutsime Business Centre near Renco Mine where they boarded a Toyota Fun Cargo claiming that they wanted to go to Chiredzi.

Upon reaching Renco turn off, the complainant disembarked from the vehicle and tried to run away after allegedly suspecting that he was carrying armed robbery suspects.

Subsequently, one of the suspects shot the complainant in the chest with a pistol and drove away towards Chiredzi along Ngundu -Tanganda Road. The complainant later died at Masvingo General Hospital.

Police reiterate their constant appeal to the motoring public not to give lifts or be hired by strangers or suspicious people who sometimes appear desperate, stranded and in need of transport.

Transporters or motorists should therefore assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country and in the process curb the commission of robbery cases where they will also end up as victims.

The Police is working flat-out to ensure that this robbery syndicate is arrested quickly for the law to take its course.

The public is urged to give any information on the syndicate’s movements to the National Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.