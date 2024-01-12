Police Officers Robbed At A Roadblock
A group of four men allegedly robbed police officers who were manning a roadblock near a place called Muchakata in Masvingo around 3.30 PM on Thursday.
According to The Mirror, the robbers stripped the police officers of the uniforms they were wearing. These included a grey Police shirt, anti-riot trousers, a pair of Presidential shoes and a Police cap.
The robbers, who were reportedly armed with three pistols and driving a Honda Fit (new shape), also took away two cellphones belonging to the police officers.
In Zimbabwe, it is rare for robbers to target police officers in broad daylight as the majority of reported armed robbery cases occur at night and usually target businesspeople, business premises or individuals with huge amounts of cash.
The seizure of police uniforms indicates that the assailants will likely use them to commit crimes while masquerading as police officers.
