Police Roadblock Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On CCTV

5 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jan 2024 16:31:58 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to members of the public to assist in identifying one of the suspects who was among a group of assailants who robbed police officers who were manning a roadblock in Masvingo on Thursday 11 January.

The ZRP has supplied a picture of the suspect who was captured on CCTV at a service station in Masvingo.

The four suspects posed as members of the uniformed service when they robbed the police officers.

Feedback