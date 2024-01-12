Zimbabwe Embassy In UAE Opens Consulate In Dubai
The Zimbabwe Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates has announced the opening of a Consulate in Dubai.
In Circular No. 1 of 2024 dated 12 January 2024 and addressed to the Zimbabwe community in the United Arab Emirates, the Embassy said:
The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe is pleased to inform the Zimbabwe Community in the United Arab Emirates about the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Dubai.
The Consulate began offering consular services with effect from 2 January 2024.
The physical address of the Consulate is Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe No. 21, 14a Street Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE, which is a 12-minute walk from Exit B of Onpassive Metro Station.
The Embassy said requests for consular services will be granted on appointment through the following: telephone: +971 4 272 6823 / +971 4 334 1700; Email: zimdxbappointment@gmail.com
The office hours are 9 AM to 3 PM from Monday to Thursday and 9 AM to 1 PM on Friday.
This comes as trade between Zimbabwe and the UAE has been growing over the past few years.
In 2019, the UAE was Zimbabwe’s second-largest export market after South Africa, taking up around 20 per cent of total exports from Zimbabwe.
