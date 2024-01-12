Zimbabwe Embassy In UAE Opens Consulate In Dubai

The Consulate began offering consular services with effect from 2 January 2024.

The physical address of the Consulate is Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe No. 21, 14a Street Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE, which is a 12-minute walk from Exit B of Onpassive Metro Station.

The Embassy said requests for consular services will be granted on appointment through the following: telephone: +971 4 272 6823 / +971 4 334 1700; Email: zimdxbappointment@gmail.com

The office hours are 9 AM to 3 PM from Monday to Thursday and 9 AM to 1 PM on Friday.

This comes as trade between Zimbabwe and the UAE has been growing over the past few years.

In 2019, the UAE was Zimbabwe’s second-largest export market after South Africa, taking up around 20 per cent of total exports from Zimbabwe.

