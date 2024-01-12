Zimbabwean Bus Driver Abandons 78 Undocumented Passengers At Police Roadblock In SA

Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Tshegofatso Lucas Mothibedi said that traffic police handed the case over to the police.

The police took the passengers to the Makapanstad police station to verify their documents before impounding the vehicle.

Immigration officials established that all the passengers including the driver were undocumented.

Some of the passengers were released and others were taken into custody.

North West Community Safety and Transport Management Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Sello Lehari commended authorities for enforcing the law.

According to a report, nearly 3.4 million Zimbabweans have migrated to South Africa due to economic hardship, unemployment and political persecution.

A report by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in August 2020 said that hundreds of people cross the border illegally from Zimbabwe into South Africa daily.

