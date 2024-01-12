Zimbabwean Bus Driver Abandons 78 Undocumented Passengers At Police Roadblock In SA
A Zimbabwean bus driver abandoned his vehicle and 78 passengers during a stop and search operation in Moretele in the North West, South Africa on Wednesday.
The Department of Community Safety and Transport said immigration officials established that all of the passengers were undocumented Zimbabweans, reported News24.
The bus was en route to Johannesburg when officers stopped it on the R101 on Wednesday. The driver fled on foot.
Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Tshegofatso Lucas Mothibedi said that traffic police handed the case over to the police.
The police took the passengers to the Makapanstad police station to verify their documents before impounding the vehicle.
Immigration officials established that all the passengers including the driver were undocumented.
Some of the passengers were released and others were taken into custody.
North West Community Safety and Transport Management Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Sello Lehari commended authorities for enforcing the law.
According to a report, nearly 3.4 million Zimbabweans have migrated to South Africa due to economic hardship, unemployment and political persecution.
A report by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in August 2020 said that hundreds of people cross the border illegally from Zimbabwe into South Africa daily.
