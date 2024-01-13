Four Armed Robbers Arrested, Two Shot In The Legs
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has declared the is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates following the arrest of four suspected armed robbers in Gweru and Kwekwe on 11 January.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the four suspects are linked to a spate of armed robbery cases in and around Masvingo between December 2023 and January 2024. Reads the statement:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Pharoah Moyo Chidyanavarungu (27), David Mkosana (30), Terrence Mpofu (21) and Genious Washaya (31) in connection with a spate of armed robbery cases which occurred in and around Masvingo between December 2023 and January 2024.Feedback
On 11th January 2024, detectives from CID Masvingo acted on received information leading to the arrest of David Mkosana, who was hiding at a house in Damafalls, New Stands, Gweru.
The suspect’s arrest led to the recovery of a white power bank, a black power bank, a blue Hauwei cellphone, a black and red shifting spanner, two black and red pliers, three screwdrivers, black and yellow tape measure and black and yellow pliers.
The suspect also assisted the detectives in luring his accomplices, Pharoah Moyo Chidyanavarungu, Terrence Mpofu and Genious Washaya, to OK Supermarket in Kwekwe where they were subsequently arrested.
The arrest of the four armed robbery suspects led to the recovery of a laptop, an OpenView decoder and an Itel cellphone.
During the interview, the four armed robbery suspects revealed that they had sold 16 X 20 litres of diesel coupons which they stole.
On 12th January 2024, the suspects voluntarily led the detectives to Clipsham View, Masvingo for indications where Pharaoh Moyo Chidyanavarungu and David Mkosana were shot in the legs after they fled the scene in different directions. The two suspects are admitted at Masvingo General Hospital.
The four suspects are clearing four armed robbery cases which include a robbery case which occurred on 14th December 2023 at a house in Victoria Range, Masvingo in which the four suspects, who were armed with an okapi knife, iron bars, a catapult and a screwdriver, broke into a house and attacked two victims before taking US$1 500-00 cash and four cellphones.
In another case which occurred at Clapsham View, Masvingo on 8th January 2024, at around 0500 hours, the four suspects who were armed with iron bars, broke into a house and attacked two victims before stealing two cell phones, an HP laptop, two satchel, 2 litres Jameson whisky, 750 millilitres Jake Daniels, 1 litre John Walker double black, white power bank and 16 X 20 litres diesel coupons and went away
The Zimbabwe Republic Police applaud members of the public for supplying useful information to the police and assure the public that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates.
