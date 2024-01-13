Six People Killed As Haulage Truck Ploughs Into Mazda BT50

8 minutes ago Sat, 13 Jan 2024 13:24:49 GMT

Six people were killed on Friday afternoon at the 35-kilometre peg along the Mutare-Marange Road while 12 others were injured in a road traffic accident involving a haulage truck and a Mazda BT50 vehicle.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the fatal crash occurred around 1:30 PM.

He said a Mazda BT50 vehicle with 17 passengers on board, travelling towards 22 Miles, was hit from behind by a haulage truck while giving way to a truck at Marange Turn-off.

