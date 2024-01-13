Six People Killed As Haulage Truck Ploughs Into Mazda BT50
Six people were killed on Friday afternoon at the 35-kilometre peg along the Mutare-Marange Road while 12 others were injured in a road traffic accident involving a haulage truck and a Mazda BT50 vehicle.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the fatal crash occurred around 1:30 PM.
He said a Mazda BT50 vehicle with 17 passengers on board, travelling towards 22 Miles, was hit from behind by a haulage truck while giving way to a truck at Marange Turn-off.
Asst Comm Nyathi said that the haulage truck’s driver fled from the accident scene.
Police have released the names of the deceased persons:
- Anna Tariro Machangachanga, a female adult (30) of Sakubva, Mutare.
- Joyce Duchi, a female adult of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare.
- Portia Nyamajo, a female adult (43) of Chikanga 2, Mutare.
- Nomatter Hwenzira, a female adult (35) of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare.
- Tsitsi Masuzhe, a female adult (47) of Dangamvura, Mutare.
- Addella Henzira, a female juvenile (1) of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare
Asst Comm Nyathi added that the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
