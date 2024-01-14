Govt Warns "Unscrupulous School Heads"

6 minutes ago Sun, 14 Jan 2024 05:19:24 GMT

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has warned school heads who continue to send away learners for non-payment of school fees that they risk disciplinary action being taken against them.

This follows reports that some schools are not allowing learners to attend lessons over unpaid fees while some were reportedly insisting that parents should buy uniforms from the school.

In an interview with State media, the Provincial Education Director for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Bernard Mazambane, said:

