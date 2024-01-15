Mangwana Explains Viral Photo Of A Chiredzi Cholera Treatment Centre

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) this Monday, Mangwana said the patients were being attended to by a Rapid Response Team that had been dispatched to treat them on-site. He said:

When a Cholera case or cholera outbreak is registered, Health Authorities will dispatch a Rapid Response Team to the place. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The suspected cases are promptly treated-onsite because when it comes to cholera treatment, every minute counts. Whilst treatment is done tents will organized and pitched. This was the case in the Mapanza area of Chiredzi. The current cholera outbreak is affecting several countries in the region. According to WHO, the long-term solution for cholera control lies in economic development and universal access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba on Sunday hit back at criticism that the Government had failed to invest in a functioning health service. He wrote on X:

By the way, who bought the life-saving saline fluid? Who employed and meets the salaries of the hard-working staff? The vehicle which ferried them to the affected areas? We thank the medical staff for creative field remedial intervention. Residents of never-never ivory towers stupidly would rather you had lost precious time ferrying distressed patients to a building called a clinic or hospital instead of this life-saving, prompt intervention.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Aspect Maunganidze revealed over the weekend that Cholera has now spread to 58 districts countrywide, with more than 16 000 suspected cases recorded countrywide as of last week.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment