Zimbabwean Man (36) Jailed In South Africa Over Stolen Car

Mokopane Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 36-year-old Zimbabwean male, Cosmos Ndou, to an effective eight years imprisonment for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The conviction and subsequent sentencing come after the court heard that on September 18, 2023, the accused was found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a bronze Toyota Fortuner that was reported stolen in the Brooklyn policing area, in Gauteng province on the 16 September 2023.

On September 18, the police arrested the suspect, after the security company at Mookgophong was alerted by tracking company to be on the lookout of the stolen vehicle that was coming at their direction, along R101 North.

The security (company) stopped the vehicle and found the driver, then explained to him that the vehicle was reported stolen. The police were quickly activated, and they immediately apprehended the suspect.