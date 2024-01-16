Police Arrest Two Suspected Drug Dealers In Harare's Avenues Area

On 13th January 2024 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on received information and arrested Norah Makwavarara at 13 Marsham Flat along Baines Avenue, Harare for possession of 0.053 kilogrammes of Chrystal Meth with a street value of ZW$ 5 300 000.00.

On 15th January 2024, the suspect appeared at Harare Magistrate Court where she was remanded in custody to 16th January 2024 for bail application.

The suspect has been previously arrested for dealing in dangerous drugs on two different occasions and was on bail pending trial.

In one of the incidents, the suspect was arrested on 25th February 2023 for unlawful possession of 10 X 100 mls Benylin Cough Syrup, 09 X 100 mls Broncleer Cough Syrup, 08 X 100 mls Adco-Salterpyn Cough Syrup and 3 grammes of Crystal Meth.

The suspect appeared at Harare Magistrate Court on 02nd August 2023 where she defaulted court and was issued with a Warrant of Arrest.

In another incident, the suspect was arrested on 06th May 2023 for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth and was taken to Harare Magistrates Court where she was remanded out of custody to 21st March 2024 for continuation of trial.