Police Arrest Two Suspected Drug Dealers In Harare's Avenues Area
Police have arrested two suspected drug dealers in Harare, Mai Toga, and Dexter Muteredhe, in separate incidents.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi on Monday confirmed the arrest of Norah Makwavarara (40), also known as Mai Toga, at 13 Marsham Flat along Baines Avenue, Harare.
She was allegedly found in possession of Chrystal Meth with a street value of more than ZWL$5 million. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:
On 13th January 2024 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on received information and arrested Norah Makwavarara at 13 Marsham Flat along Baines Avenue, Harare for possession of 0.053 kilogrammes of Chrystal Meth with a street value of ZW$ 5 300 000.00.
On 15th January 2024, the suspect appeared at Harare Magistrate Court where she was remanded in custody to 16th January 2024 for bail application.
The suspect has been previously arrested for dealing in dangerous drugs on two different occasions and was on bail pending trial.
In one of the incidents, the suspect was arrested on 25th February 2023 for unlawful possession of 10 X 100 mls Benylin Cough Syrup, 09 X 100 mls Broncleer Cough Syrup, 08 X 100 mls Adco-Salterpyn Cough Syrup and 3 grammes of Crystal Meth.
The suspect appeared at Harare Magistrate Court on 02nd August 2023 where she defaulted court and was issued with a Warrant of Arrest.
In another incident, the suspect was arrested on 06th May 2023 for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth and was taken to Harare Magistrates Court where she was remanded out of custody to 21st March 2024 for continuation of trial.
Police said Muteredhe (34) was arrested at Alban Court, corner Blackstone and Fife Avenue, Harare after a tip-off, and he was found in possession of 48 grammes of Crystal Meth. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:
Meanwhile, on 13th January 2024 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and arrested Dexter Muteredhe (34) at Alban Court, corner Blackstone and Fife Avenue, Harare, for unlawful possession of 48 grammes of Crystal Meth.
Nyathi urged the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News