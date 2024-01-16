Victoria Falls Man Sues TM Pick n Pay For US$30K Over Wrongful Arrest At Joina City Branch

Out of a total of US$30 000 that Chakawa is demanding, US$10 000 will be damages for malicious prosecution, US$10 000 will be damages for unlawful arrest and detention while US$10 000 will be damages for humiliation, embarrassment and affront to dignity as a result of the unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution. Chinopfukutwa argued that at the time Nyamukoroso handcuffed Chakawa and instigated the criminal complaint against him, there was no probable cause that he had committed the offence of disorderly conduct as he was merely a customer seeking to purchase products from the retail outlet. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

ZLHR said the incident occurred in April 2023, at a time when Chakawa had visited Harare

Chakawa was arrested by an employee, Stanford Nyamukoroso, who accused him of theft. Said ZLHR:

In April 2023, Farai Chakawa, a resident of Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North Province, who was visiting Harare and who intended to buy some goods at TM Pick n Pay Joina City retail shop in the capital city, was arrested by a vindictive employee of the retail giant, who unsuccessfully tried to block him from purchasing some goods after telling him that he was not allowed inside the retail supermarket. Chakawa queried why he was not being allowed in the retail outlet and Stanford Nyamukoroso, an employee of TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe, told him that this was because he had arbitrarily decided to just do so. A cashier at the liquor store counter, located within TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe Joina City retail shop, pleaded with Nyamukoroso to let Chakawa purchase what he wanted and he eventually bought a soft drink and his bottle of whisky.

As Chakawa was leaving the counter, Nyamukoroso grabbed him by the waist while holding him by his belt and pulled him into a private room, reported ZLHR.

Nyamukoroso handcuffed Chakawa and subsequently advised him that he was going to be detained in some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cells that day because he had purchased goods in a TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe retail outlet against his will. Said ZLHR:

Nyamukoroso then took Chakawa to Harare Central Police Station, where he was charged with disorderly conduct and asked to pay a fine for disorderly conduct. Chakawa declined to pay the fine protesting that he had not committed any offence. He was then detained at Harare Central Police Station for two days before being taken to Harare Magistrates Court, where he stood trial on disorderly conduct. But in May 2023, criminal proceedings brought against Chakawa were terminated after he was acquitted of charges of disorderly conduct. After the acquittal, Chakawa engaged Chinopfukutwa, who on Wednesday 10 January 2024, filed a summons at Harare Magistrates (Civil) Court.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment