Adela Construction Denies Fetching And Selling Sewage Water

1. Adela Contracting is a reputable plant-hire company in Zimbabwe.

2. Our core business is the supply and hire of plant equipment.

3. We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and our company have never ventured in such business.

4. Adela Contracting was contracted by Runt Dutoit Property Developers, to supply plant and equipment for the purposes of road construction in the Kambanji area, Greystone Park, between Gaydon Drive and Maranzi.

5. In the area in which the video was taken runs a stream of fresh water that crosses Outspan Drive.

6. The mandate of the private company was the diversion of the stream and drainage of any surplus water that would interfere with the roadworks.

7. Due to the heavy rains that have been experienced over the past few weeks, a pool of rainwater had accumulated by stream which pool needed to be diverted.

8. The water bowser captured in the video was draining water from the pool to enable further development of the road.

9. The drained water was used for road compaction.

10. We would like to emphasize that this water is NOT sewage water.

11. Furthermore, the area itself does NOT have any sewer lines such that sewage water can be found in the locality.

12. For emphasis, the water collected in the video was NOT distributed to residents or any person whatsoever outside the locality.

13. ADELA CONTRACTING IS NOT AND HAS NEVER BEEN INVOLVED IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF WATER FOR PROFIT OR CONSUMPTION OR HOUSEHOLD USE.

The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and efforts are underway to establish the source of this information. We urge the public to desist from continued circulation of this alarmingly false and defamatory piece of information.

Issued by order of the Board.

