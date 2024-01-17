Adela Construction Denies Fetching And Selling Sewage Water
A local construction company called Adela Contracting has denied accusations that the company was fetching and selling sewage water in Harare. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Adela Contracting stated that they do not distribute water for profit and have never been involved in such a business. They clarified that their main business is supplying and hiring plant equipment for construction purposes. The company said it was contracted to work on road construction in a specific area, where they diverted rainwater from a stream to facilitate the roadworks. They emphasized that the water collected was not sewage water and was used for road compaction only. Read the statement:
RE: VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS.
On or about the 15th of January 2024, a video was captured by a lady whose identity has not yet been established/disclosed. In the video, allegations were made to the effect that Adela Contracting (Private) Limited was extracting sewage water and distributing the same for purposes of profit to residents. The video captured the information of the company on the water bowser, as well as persons purporting to work for Adela. This video was published on various social media platforms, namely WhatsApp and Facebook. As of the 16th of January 2024, certain news publications and tabloids had also circulated the video, specifically Zimeye and Doc Dave.
We wish to clarify to the public the following:Feedback
1. Adela Contracting is a reputable plant-hire company in Zimbabwe.
2. Our core business is the supply and hire of plant equipment.
3. We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and our company have never ventured in such business.
4. Adela Contracting was contracted by Runt Dutoit Property Developers, to supply plant and equipment for the purposes of road construction in the Kambanji area, Greystone Park, between Gaydon Drive and Maranzi.
5. In the area in which the video was taken runs a stream of fresh water that crosses Outspan Drive.
6. The mandate of the private company was the diversion of the stream and drainage of any surplus water that would interfere with the roadworks.
7. Due to the heavy rains that have been experienced over the past few weeks, a pool of rainwater had accumulated by stream which pool needed to be diverted.
8. The water bowser captured in the video was draining water from the pool to enable further development of the road.
9. The drained water was used for road compaction.
10. We would like to emphasize that this water is NOT sewage water.
11. Furthermore, the area itself does NOT have any sewer lines such that sewage water can be found in the locality.
12. For emphasis, the water collected in the video was NOT distributed to residents or any person whatsoever outside the locality.
13. ADELA CONTRACTING IS NOT AND HAS NEVER BEEN INVOLVED IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF WATER FOR PROFIT OR CONSUMPTION OR HOUSEHOLD USE.
The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and efforts are underway to establish the source of this information. We urge the public to desist from continued circulation of this alarmingly false and defamatory piece of information.
Issued by order of the Board.
The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) ensures that mineral water is safe to drink through its Product Mark Certification scheme. This scheme allows products produced under approved supervision and control to be licensed and marked as compliant with the required standards. SAZ has certified various products including freezers, textiles, foods, and more. They have specific certification schemes for natural mineral water, spring water, and packaged drinking water.
