Marry Mubaiwa's Fraud And Money Laundering Case Heard In Hospital

So the matter has been postponed to the 14th of February and the interim will monitor her condition and the judge has directed that a government medical officer prepare a medical report for submission to the court before the 14th of February.

I have seen her, Mary is not well, like the doctor’s report says, she has multiple complications so she is almost always on very heavy medication. She is unwell, she has drips and she is just not well.

Both her legs have turned black showing that there is little or no blood circulation. It is almost similar to what was happening to her arm which was amputated.

She did comprehend what was happening.

Fraud and Money Laundering Allegations:

Mubaiwa’s case was moved to the High Court because the lower court couldn’t handle it. It is alleged that she sent nearly US$1 million to China and South Africa in 2018. Prosecutors claim that Mubaiwa used her drivers, Terrence Mutandwa and Carrington Kazingizi, to transport $14,000 to China without following the necessary procedures.

According to the allegations, Mubaiwa instructed Memory Chakulinga, the managing director of her companies in South Africa, to create invoices for the purchase of event tents, chairs, and prepaid meters. These invoices were then presented to the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) as if they were intended for the goods mentioned, but the funds were supposedly diverted to buy Mubaiwa’s personal properties.

Furthermore, Chakulinga was asked to create invoices in the name of Tanor Investment for the supply of event-hosting accessories. The invoices amounted to R203,308 and were associated with Mubaiwa’s Falcon Suppliers FNB bank accounts. In December 2018, the same amount was deposited into the account from CBZ, supposedly for the purchase of tents.

Chakulinga claims that Mubaiwa instructed her to use the funds to buy a Range Rover at Menlyn in Pretoria. However, the vehicle was registered in South Africa under Mubaiwa’s name instead of being brought to Zimbabwe, as Chakulinga expected. In May, another R2 million was deposited into the Bonnette Electrical FNB account. Chakulinga was instructed to use the funds to purchase electrical prepaid meters. Additionally, Mubaiwa ordered her to transfer R496,500 to Martin Potgieter Trust Account at Standard Bank.

According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), there were financial transactions between CBZ and FNB that were detected. One of the signatories at Mubaiwa’s East Town Commodities, Jeffery Jenje, confirmed the payments and Mubaiwa’s purchase of two vehicles. All the properties involved in the case have been seized by South African authorities.

