Zimbabweans Revisit Musona's "Healing" At SCOAN Amid BBC Documentary On T.B. Joshua

This announcement sparked mixed reactions among Zimbabweans, according to H-Metro.

However, the focus has now shifted to T.B. Joshua’s credibility following a BBC investigation that accused him of faking miracles at SCOAN. According to the investigation, individuals seeking healing were given fruit drinks containing the same medication they had been taking before they arrived at SCOAN. Mr. Paul, who supervised T.B. Joshua’s emergency department for a decade, revealed in the documentary that visitors would be urged to drink these cocktails, falsely believing they were blessed by Joshua. He said in the BBC documentary:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Every foreign visitor who came to the church to be healed had to fill out a medical report, detailing their illness and the medication they were currently prescribed. They would be told to stop taking them, but Joshua would order pharmacists to procure the same medicine. Without their knowledge they would ‘put those drugs in their fruit drinks. This meant while visitors were residing at SCOAN, they would not become unwell and would believe in the divine healing powers of their pastor.

Musona initially visited SCOAN in December 2018 and returned in May the following year, when the announcement of his healing was made. Since then, statistics show that Musona has experienced fewer ankle injury-related issues in his career. While some argue that this improvement is evidence of T.B. Joshua’s healing powers, others question the authenticity of the healing and whether it was simply another hoax by the late televangelist.

Musona’s improved performance and increased number of appearances for his clubs and country after his visit to SCOAN are seen as supporting evidence by those who believe in T.B. Joshua’s abilities. They also point out that Musona underwent three transfers to different clubs after his visit, suggesting that any lingering ankle injury would have been detected and potentially resulted in aborted transfers.

Tags

Leave a Comment