MSD Has Forecasted A Prolonged Dry Spell

8 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jan 2024 17:36:23 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted that starting tomorrow, January 19, 2024, there will be a long period without rain until February 2. In a statement seen by the Chronicle, MSD said:

On Thursday, January 18 (today), there will be localised heavy rains and thunderstorms coupled with windy and mild conditions. From Friday (tomorrow), the atmosphere becomes less moist leading to mostly sunny and hot conditions from January 21.

In recent days, there have been heavy rains and thunderstorms in some parts of the country. While the available moisture could be enough to sustain crops during the dry spell, farmers could take necessary measures to cope with the lack of rainfall. They could prioritise irrigation to provide water to their crops and explore water-saving techniques like mulching and proper soil management.

