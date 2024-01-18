Rutendo Matinyarare Ordered To Remove Defamatory Remarks Against Innscor

The respondents, jointly and severally, are directed forthwith to remove from the second respondent’s website the following content: an article entitled Innscor food and feed monopoly have destroyed Zimbabwe beef, pork brand chicken authored by the respondent and published on the website of his business.

Innscor is a company that operates in the food industry. They are involved in various aspects of the food business, including manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Innscor is known for owning and managing several popular food brands in Zimbabwe. Some of the well-known brands associated with Innscor include Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, and Innscor Africa Limited. These brands have gained popularity and have become familiar names in Zimbabwe’s food industry. Innscor’s diverse portfolio allows them to cater to different tastes and preferences, offering a variety of food options to consumers across the country.

Innscor’s strong influence in the food market in Zimbabwe has led to the emergence of imitation companies. The widespread recognition and popularity of Innscor’s brands, such as Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn, have made them a benchmark for success. Other companies attempt to replicate Innscor’s concept and offerings to tap into their customer base and benefit from their established reputation.

