Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission Hosts Regional Symposium On Electoral Justice

The chosen venue, Victoria Falls, renowned for its natural beauty and cultural significance, offers an ideal setting for this important gathering. Delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an atmosphere conducive to productive dialogue and networking.

The Judicial Service Commission is fully committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the independence of the judiciary. By organizing this symposium, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of electoral justice principles and enhance the capacity of judges to adjudicate election-related disputes with impartiality, fairness, and efficiency.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The African Electoral Justice Network (AEJN), of which Zimbabwe is a member, brings together electoral dispute cases from courts, tribunals, and election management bodies across Africa. As Africa strives to deepen democracy, good governance, and respect for human rights, it is crucial to strengthen electoral justice systems and ensure high-quality democratic elections. The African Union recognises that regular and fair elections are essential for good governance, the rule of law, peace, security, stability, and development.

This symposium comes when there have been cases of electoral fraud in many African countries. Opposition parties often accuse ruling parties of cheating in elections to stay in power. They say elections have become a way for the ruling elites to legitimise their rule instead of being the true voice of the people. They also claim that the judiciary system is captured by political elites, therefore, seeking redress there is a waste of time.

Tags

Leave a Comment