Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission Hosts Regional Symposium On Electoral Justice
Zimbabwe’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will be hosting a regional symposium on electoral justice at Elephant Hill Resort in Victoria Falls from January 31 to February 2, 2024. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the commission said the symposium is being organised by the African Electoral Justice Network (AEJN). It will focus on the theme of “Making the Dream of the African Charter a Reality: The Role of the Judiciary in Upholding the Rule of Law with specific reference to Free, Fair, and Credible Elections in Africa.” Read the statement in part:
The symposium aims to bring together distinguished judges, legal experts, and scholars from across the region to deliberate on the crucial issues surrounding electoral processes and the vital role of the judiciary in ensuring transparent and fair elections. It will serve as a platform for sharing experiences, best practices, and innovative approaches to electoral justice among the participating nations.
We have extended invitations to 50 esteemed judges from various jurisdictions within the region, and their presence and active participation will contribute significantly to the success of this symposium. The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions. These sessions will explore emerging challenges and identify effective strategies for addressing them.Feedback
The chosen venue, Victoria Falls, renowned for its natural beauty and cultural significance, offers an ideal setting for this important gathering. Delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an atmosphere conducive to productive dialogue and networking.
The Judicial Service Commission is fully committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the independence of the judiciary. By organizing this symposium, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of electoral justice principles and enhance the capacity of judges to adjudicate election-related disputes with impartiality, fairness, and efficiency.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The African Electoral Justice Network (AEJN), of which Zimbabwe is a member, brings together electoral dispute cases from courts, tribunals, and election management bodies across Africa. As Africa strives to deepen democracy, good governance, and respect for human rights, it is crucial to strengthen electoral justice systems and ensure high-quality democratic elections. The African Union recognises that regular and fair elections are essential for good governance, the rule of law, peace, security, stability, and development.
This symposium comes when there have been cases of electoral fraud in many African countries. Opposition parties often accuse ruling parties of cheating in elections to stay in power. They say elections have become a way for the ruling elites to legitimise their rule instead of being the true voice of the people. They also claim that the judiciary system is captured by political elites, therefore, seeking redress there is a waste of time.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals