Crime Watch: Armed Robbers Arrested, Copper Cable Thieves Electrocuted, Murder Suspects Arrested
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported several crimes that have taken place across the country, including armed robbery, theft and murder. Here are the details of some of the incidents:
1) Robbery: In Karoi, Gift Bento (26) and Tinashe Mbishi (22) were arrested for a robbery that occurred on 16 January 2024 at Jongwe Mine, Nyamahape. The suspects were apprehended by members of the community at Nyangomba Shops after the victim identified them. The stolen items, which included two cellphones, a mini-digital gold scale, a satchel, and clothes, were recovered along with a machete and an axe.
2) Murder: In Kadoma, Samson Katsuro (50) was arrested for a murder that took place on 17 January 2024 at Village 6 Muzvezve 1, Sanyati. The suspect stabbed his cousin, Peter Katsuro (29), multiple times with a Colombian knife during a mining dispute. The victim tragically died at the scene. Additionally, in Mutare, the police are seeking information regarding the murder of John Maparara (31) who was attacked by four unknown suspects with an iron bar at a nightclub in Area 14, Dangamvura. The victim passed away while receiving treatment at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital on 16 January 2024.
3) Murder: In Nyanyadzi, a suspected mental patient named Patrick Dzavamwe (29) was arrested for the brutal killing of his 4-year-old cousin. The incident occurred on 16 January 2024 at Zvavamwe homestead, Svongwa Village, Buhera. The suspect reportedly confessed to committing the crime after waking up from a nightmare. Furthermore, in Chipinge, the police are appealing for information regarding the murder of Peter Sithole Machaka (19), who was found dead in a pool of blood at Plot 13 Glendalough Farm.
4) Electrocuted Thieves: Two individuals, Lawrence Chimedza and Tinotenda Chireya, sustained severe injuries while attempting to steal ZETDC copper cables at a farm in Mazowe. The incident involved an electric shock that occurred during their theft endeavour. Fortunately, farm residents discovered them lying on the ground and promptly came to their aid.
Since the occurrence in March 2023, Lawrence Chimedza and Tinotenda Chireya have been receiving medical care while hospitalised. Recently, they were brought before the Concession magistrates’ court, where they were remanded in custody until their trial, scheduled for Friday. The state, represented by Munyaradzi Nengomasha, alleged that on March 25, 2023, the two suspects unlawfully entered Plot 12 Welbeck in Mazowe to steal approximately 700 meters of ZETDC copper cables. During their unlawful act, they cut an overhead copper cable, causing a pylon to collapse onto them.
The impact of the falling pylon, combined with the electric current from the overhead cable, resulted in the suspects suffering from electrocution, rendering them unable to escape. Consequently, they were apprehended and transported to the hospital, where they were admitted for medical treatment.