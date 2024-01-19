Crime Watch: Armed Robbers Arrested, Copper Cable Thieves Electrocuted, Murder Suspects Arrested

5 minutes ago Fri, 19 Jan 2024 06:30:56 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported several crimes that have taken place across the country, including armed robbery, theft and murder. Here are the details of some of the incidents:

1) Robbery: In Karoi, Gift Bento (26) and Tinashe Mbishi (22) were arrested for a robbery that occurred on 16 January 2024 at Jongwe Mine, Nyamahape. The suspects were apprehended by members of the community at Nyangomba Shops after the victim identified them. The stolen items, which included two cellphones, a mini-digital gold scale, a satchel, and clothes, were recovered along with a machete and an axe.

2) Murder: In Kadoma, Samson Katsuro (50) was arrested for a murder that took place on 17 January 2024 at Village 6 Muzvezve 1, Sanyati. The suspect stabbed his cousin, Peter Katsuro (29), multiple times with a Colombian knife during a mining dispute. The victim tragically died at the scene. Additionally, in Mutare, the police are seeking information regarding the murder of John Maparara (31) who was attacked by four unknown suspects with an iron bar at a nightclub in Area 14, Dangamvura. The victim passed away while receiving treatment at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital on 16 January 2024.

