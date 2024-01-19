High Court Orders Removal Of Recalled CCC MPs From February By-elections Ballot Papers

7 minutes ago Fri, 19 Jan 2024 16:06:08 GMT

High Court Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has given an order to remove the names of 23 opposition CCC Members of Parliament (MPs), including Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziba, from the ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections set for 3 February. The judge ruled that these MPs are no longer CCC members and should not be allowed to run as candidates. He also expressed his displeasure with CCC lawyers for disregarding the court’s judgement.

The court heard arguments from both sides on 18 January 2024, and the judge reserved his judgment which he delivered on 19 January in the afternoon. The MPs in question were among several MPs and councillors who were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed CCC interim secretary-general. Tshabangu claimed that these individuals no longer belonged to the party.

The case arose when the recalled MPs filed to run in the by-elections under the CCC’s name. Tshabangu then took the matter to court, challenging the acceptance of their candidacy. His lawyer argued that there was a precedent of recalled members being disqualified from running in by-elections under the party that had recalled them.

