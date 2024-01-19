ZIMRA Foresees Boost In Revenue As Upgraded Forbes Border Post Opens 24/7

The increased operating time will result in increased volume of trade every day. An expanded working day implies more time for effective staff engagement and that results in operational efficiency.

Revenue will increase due to an increase in cross-border passage of goods.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Mr. Njanji further elaborated on the anticipated numbers, stating that on a busy day, they expect to clear approximately 700 incoming trucks and 800 outgoing trucks, spread across the 24-hour period of cross-border movement. Such a significant increase in trade activity is expected to translate into a substantial revenue boost for both Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The upgraded Forbes Border Post holds great significance due to its proximity to the busy seaport of Beira. Serving nearly half of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, it has become one of the busiest ports of entry in the country. The extended operating hours are expected to facilitate smoother trade flows and also relieve congestion at the border, particularly along Park Road and the Mutare-Chimanimani Road, where long queues of commercial trucks have become a common sight.

Various stakeholders, including shipping and forwarding agents, have expressed their support for the upgraded border post. Mrs. Priscilla Murewanhema, the chairperson of the Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe’s branch, welcomed the development, emphasizing that it would reduce congestion and ensure faster movement of goods. She also called for improvements in the lighting system at the Mutare Dry Port to aid in physical inspections of goods before clearance.

Truck drivers have also praised the extended operating hours, saying will significantly reduce delays in transporting cargo to and from Beira. Mr. Jordan Shava, a truck driver, highlighted the positive impact on their well-being, allowing more time for rest and family engagement while reducing fatigue.

Tags

Leave a Comment