Six Suspects Arrested For Impersonating Security Services And Crystal Meth Possession

The detectives acted on the received information and arrested the suspects after tracking them to a side road near Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Grounds, Harare. The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ get-away car, a BMW vehicle, registration number ABG 7648, a ZRP identity card, five grammes of Crystal Meth, a pair of handcuffs, three GPS tracking devices and a paper spray.

The suspects are being linked to another case of impersonating police officers which occurred on 31st December 2023 at a house along Stoneridge Road, Avondale, Harare where the suspects posed as detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare before apprehending Paola Thompson for unlawful cultivation of dagga. Subsequently, the suspects were allegedly given US$500.00 as bribe by Paola Thompson.

Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare had already acted on received information and arrested Paola Thompson and her father, Tony Octave Cesano for unlawfully cultivating dagga on 03rd January 2024. The two have already appeared at Harare Magistrate Court for trial.

The Police is on high alert to arrest criminals masquerading as members of the security services while soliciting for bribes from unsuspecting members of the public. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

