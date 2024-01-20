Tragic Road Accidents Claim 5 Lives And Injure 35; Police Investigate Gruesome Murder Of A Teacher

7 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jan 2024 12:39:01 GMT

Three people have lost their lives and 23 others have been injured in a tragic road accident on the Harare-Bulawayo Road in Zimbabwe. The incident occurred when a Nissan Caravan kombi, carrying 18 passengers, collided head-on with a Toyota Wish vehicle carrying eight passengers. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the accident. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police stated that the deceased bodies have been taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals have been admitted to the same hospital. Read the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 215-kilometre peg along Harare –Bulawayo Road on 19/01/24 in which three people were killed whilst 23 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 18 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Wish vehicle with eight passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In a separate incident, two people were killed and 12 others were injured when a Toyota Dyna vehicle overturned and landed on its roof along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road. The accident happened at the 81.5-kilometre mark on Friday 19 January 2024 around 2240 hours. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Murewa Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the injured individuals are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

