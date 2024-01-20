Tragic Road Accidents Claim 5 Lives And Injure 35; Police Investigate Gruesome Murder Of A Teacher
Three people have lost their lives and 23 others have been injured in a tragic road accident on the Harare-Bulawayo Road in Zimbabwe. The incident occurred when a Nissan Caravan kombi, carrying 18 passengers, collided head-on with a Toyota Wish vehicle carrying eight passengers. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the accident. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police stated that the deceased bodies have been taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals have been admitted to the same hospital. Read the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 215-kilometre peg along Harare –Bulawayo Road on 19/01/24 in which three people were killed whilst 23 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 18 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Wish vehicle with eight passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
In a separate incident, two people were killed and 12 others were injured when a Toyota Dyna vehicle overturned and landed on its roof along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road. The accident happened at the 81.5-kilometre mark on Friday 19 January 2024 around 2240 hours. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Murewa Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the injured individuals are receiving treatment at the same hospital.
Murder Case:
In another case unrelated to the accidents, ZRP is seeking information regarding a murder investigation. A teacher named Fanuel Mwale, aged 57, was found dead on an unnamed gravel road near Joel Business Centre. The body had missing eyes, ears, and nose, with the head skinned using an unidentified sharp object. Mwale, who worked at Rio Tinto High School in Zhombe, was last seen on January 18th at around 1600 hours after finishing work. The police in Kwekwe are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and report it at the nearest police station.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v